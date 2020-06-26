All apartments in San Antonio
115 MCLENNAN OAK

115 Mclennan Oak · No Longer Available
Location

115 Mclennan Oak, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Great location in the heart of the medical center with easy access to IH-10. Very nicely renovated 3 bedr/2.5 bath home with a yard. Great location with easy access to IH-10 , 1604 and 410. Laminated floors downstairs, ceiling fans, window screens and blinds. Formal living, Dining area open to the patio and back yard. Utility room inside with washer and dryer connections. Master bedroom with sitting area, walk in closet and full bath. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Gated for security. One car garage. Not parking in the street is allow. Visitors need to use the areas assigned for visitor parking. House will be professionally clean after tenant moves out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 MCLENNAN OAK have any available units?
115 MCLENNAN OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 MCLENNAN OAK have?
Some of 115 MCLENNAN OAK's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 MCLENNAN OAK currently offering any rent specials?
115 MCLENNAN OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 MCLENNAN OAK pet-friendly?
No, 115 MCLENNAN OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 115 MCLENNAN OAK offer parking?
Yes, 115 MCLENNAN OAK offers parking.
Does 115 MCLENNAN OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 MCLENNAN OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 MCLENNAN OAK have a pool?
No, 115 MCLENNAN OAK does not have a pool.
Does 115 MCLENNAN OAK have accessible units?
No, 115 MCLENNAN OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 115 MCLENNAN OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 MCLENNAN OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
