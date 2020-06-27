Amenities
11447 Jubilance Path Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Home In New Neighborhood - Recently built, big and beautiful 5 BR / 3 BA home.
Located in new Cross Creek KB Homes development, on FM 1560 between Culebra and Schaenfield.
This gorgeous home has an open floor plan and kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range-oven and dishwasher.
Kitchen island with breakfast bar.
Master bedroom downstairs, big loft area upstairs.
Perfectly located close to 1604, restaurants and shopping areas.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.
