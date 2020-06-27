Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11447 Jubilance Path Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Home In New Neighborhood - Recently built, big and beautiful 5 BR / 3 BA home.

Located in new Cross Creek KB Homes development, on FM 1560 between Culebra and Schaenfield.

This gorgeous home has an open floor plan and kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range-oven and dishwasher.

Kitchen island with breakfast bar.

Master bedroom downstairs, big loft area upstairs.

Perfectly located close to 1604, restaurants and shopping areas.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5002175)