San Antonio, TX
11447 Jubilance Path
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

11447 Jubilance Path

11447 Jubilance Path · No Longer Available
Location

11447 Jubilance Path, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11447 Jubilance Path Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Home In New Neighborhood - Recently built, big and beautiful 5 BR / 3 BA home.
Located in new Cross Creek KB Homes development, on FM 1560 between Culebra and Schaenfield.
This gorgeous home has an open floor plan and kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range-oven and dishwasher.
Kitchen island with breakfast bar.
Master bedroom downstairs, big loft area upstairs.
Perfectly located close to 1604, restaurants and shopping areas.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE5002175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11447 Jubilance Path have any available units?
11447 Jubilance Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11447 Jubilance Path have?
Some of 11447 Jubilance Path's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11447 Jubilance Path currently offering any rent specials?
11447 Jubilance Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11447 Jubilance Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 11447 Jubilance Path is pet friendly.
Does 11447 Jubilance Path offer parking?
No, 11447 Jubilance Path does not offer parking.
Does 11447 Jubilance Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11447 Jubilance Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11447 Jubilance Path have a pool?
Yes, 11447 Jubilance Path has a pool.
Does 11447 Jubilance Path have accessible units?
No, 11447 Jubilance Path does not have accessible units.
Does 11447 Jubilance Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11447 Jubilance Path has units with dishwashers.
