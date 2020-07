Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in desirable Laurel Canyon neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft and two living areas is ready for move in. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and walk in closets. Neutral colors and lots of natural light. Two car garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Great back yard with a covered patio/deck and well maintained landscaping. Perfect for Bar B-Qs or just relaxing. Conveniently located outside 1604 of Braun Rd $30 resident amenity package per month