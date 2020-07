Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome Home to this Gorgeous, New Construction 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom in Lockhill Estates. Each duplex features lots of upgrades including quality maple cabinetry and granite countertops. All units come with their own washer/dryer connections and oversized single car garage. Great location! Call NOW! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com.