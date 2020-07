Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT ONE STORY IN LAUREL CANYON WITH MANY UPGRADES. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ROUNDED CORNERS AND MORE. LAWN WILL BE EASY TO MAINTAIN WITH INCLUDED SPRINKLER SYSTEM. BRAND NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN THE LIVING ROOM AND CONTINUES INTO THE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST AREA AND HALLWAY. NEW FLOORING IN THE BATHROOMS AS WELL. ENTIRE HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED 1YR AGO. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE BRAND NEW CARPET. NEW FIXTURES AND CEILINGS FANS AS WELL. A/C FILTERS DELIVERED MONTHLY!!