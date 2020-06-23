All apartments in San Antonio
110 Paradise Vly.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

110 Paradise Vly

110 Paradise Valley · No Longer Available
Location

110 Paradise Valley, San Antonio, TX 78227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
LiveSNUG-room 4rent Jewel in South west of SA - Property Id: 140923

LiveSNUG offers furnished rooms ready for transitional community living. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs)share a residential house with a maximum of 5 people. You share common areas, kitchen and bathroom. Laundry in the house. Back porch. 1 mile away from Lackland AFB. You can take via bus 611;616, walk or drive your car. H-E-B within the mile. Walmart walking distance at 3 blocks away. South Loop 410 exit Medina Base.

Qualifications:
1- no criminal background
2- proof of income 3x rent
3- No smoking No pets
Process:
1- viewing
2- application Needs ID and proof of income fee no refundable
3- qualify within 24-48 hours after verification of personal information
4- lease the room for 6 months. Deposit up front same as the rent. Credit card accepted. 5% discount for 1 year lease. Restrictions apply.Minimum lease 6 months. Auto renewal.

Livesnug.net
Google livesnug room for rent paradise
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140923
Property Id 140923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 110 Paradise Vly have any available units?
110 Paradise Vly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Paradise Vly have?
Some of 110 Paradise Vly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Paradise Vly currently offering any rent specials?
110 Paradise Vly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Paradise Vly pet-friendly?
No, 110 Paradise Vly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 110 Paradise Vly offer parking?
No, 110 Paradise Vly does not offer parking.
Does 110 Paradise Vly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Paradise Vly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Paradise Vly have a pool?
No, 110 Paradise Vly does not have a pool.
Does 110 Paradise Vly have accessible units?
No, 110 Paradise Vly does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Paradise Vly have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Paradise Vly does not have units with dishwashers.

