110 Paradise Vly.

LiveSNUG-room 4rent Jewel in South west of SA - Property Id: 140923
LiveSNUG offers furnished rooms ready for transitional community living. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs)share a residential house with a maximum of 5 people. You share common areas, kitchen and bathroom. Laundry in the house. Back porch. 1 mile away from Lackland AFB. You can take via bus 611;616, walk or drive your car. H-E-B within the mile. Walmart walking distance at 3 blocks away. South Loop 410 exit Medina Base.
Qualifications:
1- no criminal background
2- proof of income 3x rent
3- No smoking No pets
Process:
1- viewing
2- application Needs ID and proof of income fee no refundable
3- qualify within 24-48 hours after verification of personal information
4- lease the room for 6 months. Deposit up front same as the rent. Credit card accepted. 5% discount for 1 year lease. Restrictions apply.Minimum lease 6 months. Auto renewal.
Livesnug.net
Google livesnug room for rent paradise
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140923
Property Id 140923
No Pets Allowed
