110 Paradise Vly.

LiveSNUG offers furnished rooms ready for transitional community living. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs)share a residential house with a maximum of 5 people. You share common areas, kitchen and bathroom. Laundry in the house. Back porch. 1 mile away from Lackland AFB. You can take via bus 611;616, walk or drive your car. H-E-B within the mile. Walmart walking distance at 3 blocks away. South Loop 410 exit Medina Base.



Qualifications:

1- no criminal background

2- proof of income 3x rent

3- No smoking No pets

Process:

1- viewing

2- application Needs ID and proof of income fee no refundable

3- qualify within 24-48 hours after verification of personal information

4- lease the room for 6 months. Deposit up front same as the rent. Credit card accepted. 5% discount for 1 year lease. Restrictions apply.Minimum lease 6 months. Auto renewal.



No Pets Allowed



