San Antonio, TX
10922 Lake Path Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

10922 Lake Path Dr

10922 Lake Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10922 Lake Path Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Towne Lake - Amazing Lake Views! - Location and view on this one! Come check out this 3/2.5/2 in gated Towne Lake subdivision that sits on a man made lake! Relax on your 2 story deck while enjoying the views of the lake. Fresh paint and Carpet make this home sparkle. Upgraded bathrooms!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2501022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10922 Lake Path Dr have any available units?
10922 Lake Path Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10922 Lake Path Dr have?
Some of 10922 Lake Path Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10922 Lake Path Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10922 Lake Path Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10922 Lake Path Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10922 Lake Path Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10922 Lake Path Dr offer parking?
No, 10922 Lake Path Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10922 Lake Path Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10922 Lake Path Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10922 Lake Path Dr have a pool?
No, 10922 Lake Path Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10922 Lake Path Dr have accessible units?
No, 10922 Lake Path Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10922 Lake Path Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10922 Lake Path Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
