Towne Lake - Amazing Lake Views! - Location and view on this one! Come check out this 3/2.5/2 in gated Towne Lake subdivision that sits on a man made lake! Relax on your 2 story deck while enjoying the views of the lake. Fresh paint and Carpet make this home sparkle. Upgraded bathrooms!
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10922 Lake Path Dr have any available units?
10922 Lake Path Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.