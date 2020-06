Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Wonderful 4 bedroom home in Alamo Heights ISD, ready to move in. Newer metal roof, extra insulation, washer, dryer, refrigerator - turn-key! Huge covered patio for entertaining. Large shed for storage or workshop. Working kitchen has gas range, lots of cabinet space. Two living areas allow for privacy. Master closet is about 240 sf! Loads of storage in this home! Yard is fenced and pet friendly. No smoking in the house. Oversized metal roof carport. Minutes to BAMC, Randolph, Ft Sam.