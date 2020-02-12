10419 Pecne Path

Amenities
Gorgeous Helotes home in an unbeatable location! Open floor plan with excellent features; coffered ceilings, tile throughout living room/kitchen, granite countertops and all black appliances to include refrigerator stay with the home. Nice sized master bedroom. Upgraded secondary bathroom. Great North Side schools, within minutes of popular shopping venues and theme parks. Move-in ready and waiting for you to fall in love with this home's charm!
No Pets Allowed
