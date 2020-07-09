All apartments in San Antonio
104 Pamela Drive

Location

104 Pamela Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Get comfortable in this fully-furnished 2-bed, 2-bath home with an office situated in a quiet neighborhood on a large corner lot. You can enjoy the 1,396 square feet of living space and a lovely yard with a picnic area. You’ll be minutes from downtown San Antonio, with easy access to the Mission Reach Greenway Trails, Brooks City Base, the McCrelles Shopping Center, and Blue Star Arts Complex.

Key Residence Features:
- Amenities include hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen, 50-inch smart TV, an office area, a large yard with a picnic table, central air conditioning, ceiling fans and washer and dryer.
- Yard service and pest control are provided.
- Pet are welcome (rules and fees apply).
- Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.

Notes:
- No smoking.
- A $55 non-refundable credit check, eviction check, and criminal background check required for all adults.
- Total household gross income must be at or above $4,200 per month.
- Tenant must get rental insurance.
- No access to detached garage or RV.
- Property manager will do monthly outdoor inspections and quarterly indoor inspections.

Please e-mail fatema@utexas.edu for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Pamela Drive have any available units?
104 Pamela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Pamela Drive have?
Some of 104 Pamela Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Pamela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Pamela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Pamela Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Pamela Drive is pet friendly.
Does 104 Pamela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 104 Pamela Drive offers parking.
Does 104 Pamela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Pamela Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Pamela Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Pamela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Pamela Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Pamela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Pamela Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Pamela Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

