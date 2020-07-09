104 Pamela Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Get comfortable in this fully-furnished 2-bed, 2-bath home with an office situated in a quiet neighborhood on a large corner lot. You can enjoy the 1,396 square feet of living space and a lovely yard with a picnic area. You’ll be minutes from downtown San Antonio, with easy access to the Mission Reach Greenway Trails, Brooks City Base, the McCrelles Shopping Center, and Blue Star Arts Complex.



Key Residence Features:

- Amenities include hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen, 50-inch smart TV, an office area, a large yard with a picnic table, central air conditioning, ceiling fans and washer and dryer.

- Yard service and pest control are provided.

- Pet are welcome (rules and fees apply).

- Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.



Notes:

- No smoking.

- A $55 non-refundable credit check, eviction check, and criminal background check required for all adults.

- Total household gross income must be at or above $4,200 per month.

- Tenant must get rental insurance.

- No access to detached garage or RV.

- Property manager will do monthly outdoor inspections and quarterly indoor inspections.



Please e-mail fatema@utexas.edu for more information.