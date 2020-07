Amenities

MASTER BEDROOM FOR RENT (NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE) Master Bedroom with bathroom and office area for rent in a 6 bedroom house with a shared kitchen, dining area, and a living area. Fully renovated house near downtown. ALL UTILITIES included with cable and internet. Move in ready! NO Evictions / NO Criminal Records NO pets / NO Kids / NO Couples Please call or email for additional information (512) 720-9137 linamorenoagent@gmail.com