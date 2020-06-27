Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

ADDRESS: 10326 Rustic Vlg San Antonio, TX 78245



MOVE-IN READY by July 25th!!!



4 full bedrooms

2 full bathroom

Laundry room

Outdoor storage shed

No garage



$1300 Monthly Rent

$1300 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $4500 or more

Must verify good rental history



No evictions



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Pets are allowed with pet fee.

No dangerous breeds.

Resident to provide their own Fridge and Washer/Dryer.



Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903



(RLNE5025972)