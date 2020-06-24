All apartments in San Antonio
1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3

1015 N Palmetto · No Longer Available
Location

1015 N Palmetto, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 1 Bedroom /1 Bath - $995/Mo - Utilities Included - A MUST SEE AND CAN'T MISS! - ELECTRIC, WATER & TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. GREAT LOCATION IN DIGNOWTY HILL. This modern 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment was recently remodeled with wood floors,granite counters, new appliances and modern features. The Kitchen has beautiful faux rustic wooden kitchen counter.
Apartment #3 is Upstairs, behind main residence house, has covered balcony and fenced in privacy patio area and also grilling area w/ bbq grill provided.
Location is ideal to Downtown SA, in the Historic and revitalized Dignowty Hill Area.

Please call 210-503-8000 to schedule a showing or you can visit or apply at keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE4037851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 have any available units?
1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 have?
Some of 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 offer parking?
No, 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 have a pool?
No, 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 have accessible units?
No, 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 N Palmetto, Apt #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
