10146 Trailhead Pass

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b36c0b3051 ---- Great Location ! Three bedroom, 2.5 bath home with eat-in kitchen, private fenced back yard, and attached garage! Community Playground in walking distance. Close to schools, highway access, shopping, Sea World and more! Available for early July move in! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Bedrooms Upstairs Central Air/Heat Garage Nearby Schools Neighborhood Playground Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Story Washer/Dryer Hook Ups