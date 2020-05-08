All apartments in San Antonio
10146 Trailhead Pass

10146 Trailhead Pass · No Longer Available
Location

10146 Trailhead Pass, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b36c0b3051 ---- Great Location ! Three bedroom, 2.5 bath home with eat-in kitchen, private fenced back yard, and attached garage! Community Playground in walking distance. Close to schools, highway access, shopping, Sea World and more! Available for early July move in! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Bedrooms Upstairs Central Air/Heat Garage Nearby Schools Neighborhood Playground Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Story Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10146 Trailhead Pass have any available units?
10146 Trailhead Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10146 Trailhead Pass have?
Some of 10146 Trailhead Pass's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10146 Trailhead Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10146 Trailhead Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10146 Trailhead Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10146 Trailhead Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10146 Trailhead Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10146 Trailhead Pass offers parking.
Does 10146 Trailhead Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10146 Trailhead Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10146 Trailhead Pass have a pool?
No, 10146 Trailhead Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10146 Trailhead Pass have accessible units?
No, 10146 Trailhead Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10146 Trailhead Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 10146 Trailhead Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

