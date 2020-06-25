821 Gabriel Mills DR

Amenities

Ready for immediate move-in! This Turtle Creek ONE-STORY home feeds into Cedar Ridge High! Clean. Caring Landlord! 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + separate office! (office *does* have closet and could be bedroom #4) Stainless steel & granite kitchen! Master suite has dual vanities, separate garden tub & shower & walk-in closet. Wood floors, recessed lighting. Covered front & rear porches. Corner lot! Two-car garage + 1 additional off-street parking pad. Refrigerator included! Community pool & playground too.