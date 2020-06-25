All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
821 Gabriel Mills DR
Last updated June 16 2019 at 5:59 PM

821 Gabriel Mills DR

821 Gabriel Mills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Gabriel Mills Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ready for immediate move-in! This Turtle Creek ONE-STORY home feeds into Cedar Ridge High! Clean. Caring Landlord! 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + separate office! (office *does* have closet and could be bedroom #4) Stainless steel & granite kitchen! Master suite has dual vanities, separate garden tub & shower & walk-in closet. Wood floors, recessed lighting. Covered front & rear porches. Corner lot! Two-car garage + 1 additional off-street parking pad. Refrigerator included! Community pool & playground too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Gabriel Mills DR have any available units?
821 Gabriel Mills DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Gabriel Mills DR have?
Some of 821 Gabriel Mills DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Gabriel Mills DR currently offering any rent specials?
821 Gabriel Mills DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Gabriel Mills DR pet-friendly?
No, 821 Gabriel Mills DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 821 Gabriel Mills DR offer parking?
Yes, 821 Gabriel Mills DR offers parking.
Does 821 Gabriel Mills DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Gabriel Mills DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Gabriel Mills DR have a pool?
Yes, 821 Gabriel Mills DR has a pool.
Does 821 Gabriel Mills DR have accessible units?
No, 821 Gabriel Mills DR does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Gabriel Mills DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Gabriel Mills DR has units with dishwashers.
