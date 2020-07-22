All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like Links at Forest Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
Links at Forest Creek
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:46 AM

Links at Forest Creek

20404 Poppy Hills Trl · (201) 231-7545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Forest Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

20404 Poppy Hills Trl, Round Rock, TX 78664
Forest Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20404 Poppy Hills Trail · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 20421 Poppy Hills Trail · Avail. Sep 15

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 20609 Poppy Hills Trail · Avail. Aug 29

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Links at Forest Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $60 application fee per application
Deposit: $125-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; Please call for specifics!
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, please call for specifics
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Links at Forest Creek have any available units?
Links at Forest Creek has 4 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Links at Forest Creek have?
Some of Links at Forest Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Links at Forest Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Links at Forest Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Links at Forest Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Links at Forest Creek is pet friendly.
Does Links at Forest Creek offer parking?
Yes, Links at Forest Creek offers parking.
Does Links at Forest Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Links at Forest Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Links at Forest Creek have a pool?
Yes, Links at Forest Creek has a pool.
Does Links at Forest Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Links at Forest Creek has accessible units.
Does Links at Forest Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Links at Forest Creek has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Links at Forest Creek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity