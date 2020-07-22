Links at Forest Creek

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $60 application fee per application
Deposit: $125-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; Please call for specifics!
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, please call for specifics
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.