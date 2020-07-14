All apartments in Round Rock
Foxfire
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Foxfire

2100 Willowbend Dr · (512) 647-2836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Willowbend Dr, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 14C · Avail. Aug 15

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 14D · Avail. Aug 29

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04B · Avail. Aug 29

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxfire.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
Come experience the best at Foxfire Apartments! Enhanced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, Foxfire Apartments offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in Round Rock, Texas. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, restaurants, and entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest.\nFoxfire Apartments offers comfortable apartment living in a beautiful, pet-friendly community unlike any other. With three options to choose from, our spacious two and three bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Each apartment home comes with an all electric kitchen, washer and dryer connections, a balcony or patio, carpeted floors and much more!\nExperience the peaceful lifestyle at Foxfire Apartments. Take advantage of our spectacular amenities including a swimming pool, copy and fax services, and on-site maintenance. Visit our photo gallery and see why Foxfire Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 20 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxfire have any available units?
Foxfire has 4 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Foxfire have?
Some of Foxfire's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxfire currently offering any rent specials?
Foxfire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxfire pet-friendly?
Yes, Foxfire is pet friendly.
Does Foxfire offer parking?
Yes, Foxfire offers parking.
Does Foxfire have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foxfire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxfire have a pool?
Yes, Foxfire has a pool.
Does Foxfire have accessible units?
No, Foxfire does not have accessible units.
Does Foxfire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxfire has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

