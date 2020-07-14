Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground

Come experience the best at Foxfire Apartments! Enhanced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, Foxfire Apartments offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in Round Rock, Texas. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, restaurants, and entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest.

Foxfire Apartments offers comfortable apartment living in a beautiful, pet-friendly community unlike any other. With three options to choose from, our spacious two and three bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Each apartment home comes with an all electric kitchen, washer and dryer connections, a balcony or patio, carpeted floors and much more!

Experience the peaceful lifestyle at Foxfire Apartments. Take advantage of our spectacular amenities including a swimming pool, copy and fax services, and on-site maintenance. Visit our photo gallery and see why Foxfire Apartments is the perfect place to call home.