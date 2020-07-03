All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9612 Southern Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9612 Southern Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9612 Southern Hills Drive

9612 Southern Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9612 Southern Hills Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course lit with excellent golf course and creek view from Naster Bed, Living Room, Sun Room, Breakfast and Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have any available units?
9612 Southern Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have?
Some of 9612 Southern Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 Southern Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Southern Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Southern Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9612 Southern Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9612 Southern Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District