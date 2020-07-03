Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9612 Southern Hills Drive
9612 Southern Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9612 Southern Hills Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course lit with excellent golf course and creek view from Naster Bed, Living Room, Sun Room, Breakfast and Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have any available units?
9612 Southern Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have?
Some of 9612 Southern Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 9612 Southern Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Southern Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Southern Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9612 Southern Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 9612 Southern Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Southern Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9612 Southern Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
