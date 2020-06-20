8804 Canyonlands Drive

Nice home in West Plano!!! Sought after Russell Creek community!! Great schools, green belt, and parks are nearby! A lot of storage space! Soaring ceiling in family room! Close to major employers and highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
