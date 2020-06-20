All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8804 Canyonlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8804 Canyonlands Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 6:55 AM

8804 Canyonlands Drive

8804 Canyonlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8804 Canyonlands Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in West Plano!!! Sought after Russell Creek community!! Great schools, green belt, and parks are nearby! A lot of storage space! Soaring ceiling in family room! Close to major employers and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Canyonlands Drive have any available units?
8804 Canyonlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Canyonlands Drive have?
Some of 8804 Canyonlands Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Canyonlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Canyonlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Canyonlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Canyonlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8804 Canyonlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8804 Canyonlands Drive offers parking.
Does 8804 Canyonlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Canyonlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Canyonlands Drive have a pool?
No, 8804 Canyonlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Canyonlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8804 Canyonlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Canyonlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 Canyonlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District