Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8417 High Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8417 High Meadows Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:39 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8417 High Meadows Drive
8417 High Meadows Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8417 High Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous home with hardwood floor, Granite counter tops, lots of upgrade, quiet neighborhood, great school district, walk to park, walk to elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have any available units?
8417 High Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8417 High Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8417 High Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8417 High Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8417 High Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 High Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8417 High Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 High Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District