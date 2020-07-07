All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:39 PM

8417 High Meadows Drive

8417 High Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8417 High Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Fabulous home with hardwood floor, Granite counter tops, lots of upgrade, quiet neighborhood, great school district, walk to park, walk to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have any available units?
8417 High Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8417 High Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8417 High Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 High Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8417 High Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 High Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8417 High Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8417 High Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 High Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 High Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

