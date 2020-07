Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new 2 story townhome. You are the first one to lease. 4 Rooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom and master bath at 2nd level. 1 Study or Bedroom at the first level and 3 other rooms at the 2nd level. Two full baths at the second level and half bath at the first level. Great location, close to highways, shopping and entertainment.