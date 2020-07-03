All apartments in Plano
4064 Cavalry Drive
4064 Cavalry Drive

4064 Cavalry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4064 Cavalry Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Handicap accessible, master bath remodeled with large shower. Kitchen has updated cabinets. Wood flooring. Outside master bedroom has sidewalk access. Fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4064 Cavalry Drive have any available units?
4064 Cavalry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4064 Cavalry Drive have?
Some of 4064 Cavalry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 Cavalry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4064 Cavalry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 Cavalry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4064 Cavalry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4064 Cavalry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4064 Cavalry Drive offers parking.
Does 4064 Cavalry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4064 Cavalry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 Cavalry Drive have a pool?
No, 4064 Cavalry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4064 Cavalry Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4064 Cavalry Drive has accessible units.
Does 4064 Cavalry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4064 Cavalry Drive has units with dishwashers.

