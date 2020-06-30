3940 Los Robles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FABULOUS NEW WOOD LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS! 2 LIVING AREAS! CHARMING 3-2 w garage. SPACIOUS home w 2 large living areas, dining OR perfect office option, recent interior, exterior paint, updated roof & water heater. Master has his & her closets, UPDATED hall bath. LOTS OF STORAGE in this home. Close to Bob Woodruff park and Los Rios golf club. Covered patio. skylights, light & bright, nice size yard. See-through fireplace between 2 large living areas. Great location! WONT LAST LONG!! WELCOME HOME!