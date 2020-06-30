All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3940 Los Robles Drive

Location

3940 Los Robles Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS NEW WOOD LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS! 2 LIVING AREAS! CHARMING 3-2 w garage. SPACIOUS home w 2 large living areas, dining OR perfect office option, recent interior, exterior paint, updated roof & water heater. Master has his & her closets, UPDATED hall bath. LOTS OF STORAGE in this home. Close to Bob Woodruff park and Los Rios golf club. Covered patio. skylights, light & bright, nice size yard. See-through fireplace between 2 large living areas. Great location! WONT LAST LONG!! WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 Los Robles Drive have any available units?
3940 Los Robles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 Los Robles Drive have?
Some of 3940 Los Robles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Los Robles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Los Robles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 Los Robles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3940 Los Robles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3940 Los Robles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3940 Los Robles Drive offers parking.
Does 3940 Los Robles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3940 Los Robles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 Los Robles Drive have a pool?
No, 3940 Los Robles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3940 Los Robles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3940 Los Robles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 Los Robles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 Los Robles Drive has units with dishwashers.

