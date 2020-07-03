Rent Calculator
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:55 AM
3820 Lakedale Drive
3820 Lakedale Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3820 Lakedale Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Magnificent custom built Ashton Woods home surrounding a gorgeous pool with raised spa. Great floor plan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3820 Lakedale Drive have any available units?
3820 Lakedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3820 Lakedale Drive have?
Some of 3820 Lakedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3820 Lakedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Lakedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Lakedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Lakedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3820 Lakedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Lakedale Drive offers parking.
Does 3820 Lakedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Lakedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Lakedale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Lakedale Drive has a pool.
Does 3820 Lakedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3820 Lakedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Lakedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Lakedale Drive has units with dishwashers.
