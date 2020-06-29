All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3517 Dripping Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3517 Dripping Springs Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:31 AM

3517 Dripping Springs Drive

3517 Dripping Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3517 Dripping Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Dripping Springs Drive have any available units?
3517 Dripping Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3517 Dripping Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Dripping Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Dripping Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Dripping Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3517 Dripping Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Dripping Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3517 Dripping Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Dripping Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Dripping Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3517 Dripping Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Dripping Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3517 Dripping Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Dripping Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Dripping Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Dripping Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 Dripping Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District