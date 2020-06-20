All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3245 Anchor Drive

3245 Anchor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Anchor Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom , single story home. Split bedroom plan. Large eat-in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout living area and new laminated floor in master bedroom and all bedrooms. Close to shopping. Great Plano Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Anchor Drive have any available units?
3245 Anchor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Anchor Drive have?
Some of 3245 Anchor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Anchor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Anchor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Anchor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Anchor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3245 Anchor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Anchor Drive offers parking.
Does 3245 Anchor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Anchor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Anchor Drive have a pool?
No, 3245 Anchor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Anchor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3245 Anchor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Anchor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Anchor Drive has units with dishwashers.

