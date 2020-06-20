3245 Anchor Drive

Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom , single story home. Split bedroom plan. Large eat-in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout living area and new laminated floor in master bedroom and all bedrooms. Close to shopping. Great Plano Location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
