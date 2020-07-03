All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2724 Downing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2724 Downing Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:15 PM

2724 Downing Drive

2724 Downing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2724 Downing Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Meticulously Maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in highly sought PISD schools. New Carpet, Light and Bright Kitchen, Refrigerator on property , Separate Laundry space, Formal Dining. Hardwoods. Walking Distance to Hughston Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Downing Drive have any available units?
2724 Downing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Downing Drive have?
Some of 2724 Downing Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Downing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Downing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Downing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Downing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2724 Downing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Downing Drive offers parking.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Downing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have a pool?
No, 2724 Downing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2724 Downing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Downing Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District