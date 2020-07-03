Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2724 Downing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2724 Downing Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2724 Downing Drive
2724 Downing Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2724 Downing Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Meticulously Maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in highly sought PISD schools. New Carpet, Light and Bright Kitchen, Refrigerator on property , Separate Laundry space, Formal Dining. Hardwoods. Walking Distance to Hughston Elementary!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2724 Downing Drive have any available units?
2724 Downing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2724 Downing Drive have?
Some of 2724 Downing Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2724 Downing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Downing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Downing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Downing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2724 Downing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Downing Drive offers parking.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Downing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have a pool?
No, 2724 Downing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2724 Downing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Downing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Downing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District