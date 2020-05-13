All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2509 Allegro Lane

2509 Allegro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Allegro Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Pristine Home Located in Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool Or The Playground & Jogging~Walking Trails Of This Wonderful Development. Custom Features Include: Fresh Paint* Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Appliances, Serving Bar & Breakfast Area* Formal Dining Room* Cozy FP In Family Room* Private Study* Meticulous Property* Ceilings Fans In Most Rooms* Powder Room Downstairs* Spacious Upstairs Master Retreat* Homeowner Pays For Yard Care & HOA Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

