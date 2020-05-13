2509 Allegro Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Pristine Home Located in Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool Or The Playground & Jogging~Walking Trails Of This Wonderful Development. Custom Features Include: Fresh Paint* Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Appliances, Serving Bar & Breakfast Area* Formal Dining Room* Cozy FP In Family Room* Private Study* Meticulous Property* Ceilings Fans In Most Rooms* Powder Room Downstairs* Spacious Upstairs Master Retreat* Homeowner Pays For Yard Care & HOA Fee!