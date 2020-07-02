All apartments in Plano
1328 Chicota Drive

1328 Chicota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Chicota Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,390 sqft, 1 story home located in Plano, near Wagon Wheel Park and Hoblitzelle Park! Newly update floors throughout and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms! Living room is spacious and has brick fireplace. Open concept kitchen. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with patio, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Chicota Drive have any available units?
1328 Chicota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 Chicota Drive have?
Some of 1328 Chicota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Chicota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Chicota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Chicota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Chicota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Chicota Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 Chicota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Chicota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Chicota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Chicota Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 Chicota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Chicota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 Chicota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Chicota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Chicota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

