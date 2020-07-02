1328 Chicota Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,390 sqft, 1 story home located in Plano, near Wagon Wheel Park and Hoblitzelle Park! Newly update floors throughout and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms! Living room is spacious and has brick fireplace. Open concept kitchen. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with patio, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



