All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1300 Minter Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1300 Minter Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:30 AM

1300 Minter Road

1300 Minter Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1300 Minter Road, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***A Must See Remodeled 3 Bed 2 BA*** Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate Floors throughout, Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Huge backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Minter Road have any available units?
1300 Minter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Minter Road have?
Some of 1300 Minter Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Minter Road currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Minter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Minter Road pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Minter Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1300 Minter Road offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Minter Road offers parking.
Does 1300 Minter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Minter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Minter Road have a pool?
No, 1300 Minter Road does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Minter Road have accessible units?
No, 1300 Minter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Minter Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Minter Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District