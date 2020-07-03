Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1300 Minter Road
1300 Minter Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1300 Minter Road, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***A Must See Remodeled 3 Bed 2 BA*** Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate Floors throughout, Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Huge backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 Minter Road have any available units?
1300 Minter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1300 Minter Road have?
Some of 1300 Minter Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1300 Minter Road currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Minter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Minter Road pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Minter Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1300 Minter Road offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Minter Road offers parking.
Does 1300 Minter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Minter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Minter Road have a pool?
No, 1300 Minter Road does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Minter Road have accessible units?
No, 1300 Minter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Minter Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Minter Road has units with dishwashers.
