1200 Middle Cove Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:23 PM

1200 Middle Cove Drive

1200 Middle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Middle Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Amazing 4 bed 2 bath home in a great neighborhood in Plano! Beautiful living room with build in shelving and fire place! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Great backyard with patio area, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Middle Cove Drive have any available units?
1200 Middle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1200 Middle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Middle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Middle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Middle Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Middle Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 1200 Middle Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Middle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Middle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Middle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Middle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Middle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Middle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Middle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Middle Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Middle Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Middle Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

