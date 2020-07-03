Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1012 Overdowns Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1012 Overdowns Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 Overdowns Dr
1012 Overdowns Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1012 Overdowns Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1012 Overdowns Dr, Plano, TX 75023 - Description Coming Soon!
(RLNE4670734)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Overdowns Dr have any available units?
1012 Overdowns Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1012 Overdowns Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Overdowns Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Overdowns Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Overdowns Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Overdowns Dr offer parking?
No, 1012 Overdowns Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Overdowns Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Overdowns Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Overdowns Dr have a pool?
No, 1012 Overdowns Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Overdowns Dr have accessible units?
No, 1012 Overdowns Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Overdowns Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Overdowns Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Overdowns Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Overdowns Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District