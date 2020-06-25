545 Creekside Forest

Amenities
Coming Soon! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex Located in New Braunfels, Texas! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in Comal ISD within minutes to HWY 35 and the Creekside Shopping area. Property features granite countertops in the kitchen w/under mount sink, upscale lighting & plumbing fixtures, walk-in shower, wood-look tile flooring, upgraded carpeting in all bedrooms, stainless built in appliances, ceilings fans, 2 car front entry garage, fenced in backyard, landscaped & sprinkler system. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!
