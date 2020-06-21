263 Sapphire

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with high ceilings allows lots of natural light through the house. This inviting home will have professional landscaped maintenance included for the front yard and also includes a private fenced in backyard. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Schedule your showing today!!