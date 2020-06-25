2043 Carlisle Castle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Castle Ridge in New Braunfels~Interior freshly painted & new laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs~Sunny eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, which opens to the living room w/fireplace~Refrigerator is included~Master bedroom downstairs w/walk-in closet~Master bath has a garden jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity~3 more generously sized bedrooms+gameroom up~Covered patio~Friendly neighbors!~All that is missing is you!~No pets please~Near Fisher Park, I-35~