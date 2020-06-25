All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

2043 Carlisle Castle Dr

2043 Carlisle Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2043 Carlisle Castle Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Castle Ridge in New Braunfels~Interior freshly painted & new laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs~Sunny eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, which opens to the living room w/fireplace~Refrigerator is included~Master bedroom downstairs w/walk-in closet~Master bath has a garden jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity~3 more generously sized bedrooms+gameroom up~Covered patio~Friendly neighbors!~All that is missing is you!~No pets please~Near Fisher Park, I-35~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr have any available units?
2043 Carlisle Castle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr have?
Some of 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Carlisle Castle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr offers parking.
Does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr have a pool?
No, 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr have accessible units?
No, 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2043 Carlisle Castle Dr has units with air conditioning.
