Midtown Arbor Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Midtown Arbor Place

10 Oak Ct · (713) 561-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Oak Ct, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2205 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 3208 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5210 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 5113 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 5213 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Arbor Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
coffee bar
green community
hot tub
Midtown Arbor Place Apartments, where you can live lavishly in the center of it all!

Apartments brilliantly located in the heart of Midtown Houston at 10 Oak Court, Houston, TX 77006, Midtown Arbor Place Apartments is a lush oasis in the center of it all. Imagine a serene garden setting, lavishly landscaped and shaded with historic oak trees in the center of Houston, within walking distance of restaurants, nightlife, entertainment, sporting venues, and more; and an effortless commute to all the city has to offer.
Our variety of spacious one and two bedroom apartments, townhomes, furnished corporate apartments and pet-friendly apartments means you’ll easily find the apartment that’s absolutely perfect for your needs—no matter how unique. Our lavish menu of features and amenities along with a second-to-none location means you’ll love coming home to a Midtown Arbor Place Apartments that is rich with features and options that include.
Swim a lap or two in our gorgeous resort-style pool; r

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 for the first applicant and $35 for additional applicants
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $175 for a one bedroom, $225 for the two bedrooms and $250 for the townhome
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Arbor Place have any available units?
Midtown Arbor Place has 25 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Arbor Place have?
Some of Midtown Arbor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Arbor Place currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Arbor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Arbor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Arbor Place is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Arbor Place offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Arbor Place offers parking.
Does Midtown Arbor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Arbor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Arbor Place have a pool?
Yes, Midtown Arbor Place has a pool.
Does Midtown Arbor Place have accessible units?
No, Midtown Arbor Place does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Arbor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Arbor Place has units with dishwashers.
