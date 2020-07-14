Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet coffee bar green community hot tub

Midtown Arbor Place Apartments, where you can live lavishly in the center of it all!



Apartments brilliantly located in the heart of Midtown Houston at 10 Oak Court, Houston, TX 77006, Midtown Arbor Place Apartments is a lush oasis in the center of it all. Imagine a serene garden setting, lavishly landscaped and shaded with historic oak trees in the center of Houston, within walking distance of restaurants, nightlife, entertainment, sporting venues, and more; and an effortless commute to all the city has to offer.

Our variety of spacious one and two bedroom apartments, townhomes, furnished corporate apartments and pet-friendly apartments means you’ll easily find the apartment that’s absolutely perfect for your needs—no matter how unique. Our lavish menu of features and amenities along with a second-to-none location means you’ll love coming home to a Midtown Arbor Place Apartments that is rich with features and options that include.

Swim a lap or two in our gorgeous resort-style pool; r