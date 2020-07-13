All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

District 28

2828 Old Spanish Trl · (832) 224-3682
Location

2828 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX 77054
Medical Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 376 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 472 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District 28.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
business center
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
green community
parking
24hr maintenance
sauna
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour or and In-Person Private Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20-$25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved), $50/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $50-150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does District 28 have any available units?
District 28 has 15 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does District 28 have?
Some of District 28's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District 28 currently offering any rent specials?
District 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is District 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, District 28 is pet friendly.
Does District 28 offer parking?
Yes, District 28 offers parking.
Does District 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, District 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does District 28 have a pool?
Yes, District 28 has a pool.
Does District 28 have accessible units?
No, District 28 does not have accessible units.
Does District 28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District 28 has units with dishwashers.
