District 28

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20-$25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved), $50/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $50-150/month