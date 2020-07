Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool guest suite parking bbq/grill business center hot tub lobby online portal

Located within walking distance to Katy Trail, The Armstrong at Knox is Dallas’ newest, luxury apartment community, providing the highest caliber quality and service. These pet-friendly apartments offer easy access to US75, University Park, Lower Greenville, and Downtown Dallas, and feature on-site retail through Trader Joe’s, Little Katana, Paper Source and more. Each one and two-bedroom apartment home is pre-wired for technology, and feature chef-inspired kitchens, private views, in-home washer and dryer, and storage. Amenities include a resident lounge, fitness center, fire pit, pool, and courtyard. To discover more and make The Armstrong at Knox your home, call today to schedule a tour with a member of our professional sales team.