Park West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

Park West

Open Now until 6pm
3109 Douglas Ave · (214) 463-2459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3109 Douglas Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-221 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 00-341 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 00-322 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-410 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 00-236 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
dog grooming area
playground
shuffle board
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it! Love it! at Park West! You will be in a great location in happening Oak Lawn. It is only minutes to Uptown, Downtown, and Love Field (when it is time for a get-away). We are close to places you want to go like Bishop Arts District, the Medical Center, or American Airlines Center (where you can see the Stars or Mavs). You will also have wood laminate plank flooring, chef-inspired, stainless steel appliances, and a resident parking garage. And your pet is just as important with two Bark Parks, a Puppy Pool, and Paw Spa! The cherry on top is that Park West is managed by Venterra Realty, who has a passion for delivering a world class living experience by focusing on residents.We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee. Stop by to take a tour or give us a call to schedule a reservation for a walk around. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant, $35 spouse
Move-in Fees: Administration fee: $150 *fees due at time of approval.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $400 for 1st, +$100 for each additional
limit: 3
rent: $20/mo for 1st, +$15/mo for each additional
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35-$160/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park West have any available units?
Park West has 15 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Park West have?
Some of Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park West currently offering any rent specials?
Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, Park West is pet friendly.
Does Park West offer parking?
Yes, Park West offers parking.
Does Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park West have a pool?
Yes, Park West has a pool.
Does Park West have accessible units?
No, Park West does not have accessible units.
Does Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park West has units with dishwashers.
