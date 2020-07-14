Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga cats allowed elevator dog grooming area playground shuffle board

Live it! Love it! at Park West! You will be in a great location in happening Oak Lawn. It is only minutes to Uptown, Downtown, and Love Field (when it is time for a get-away). We are close to places you want to go like Bishop Arts District, the Medical Center, or American Airlines Center (where you can see the Stars or Mavs). You will also have wood laminate plank flooring, chef-inspired, stainless steel appliances, and a resident parking garage. And your pet is just as important with two Bark Parks, a Puppy Pool, and Paw Spa! The cherry on top is that Park West is managed by Venterra Realty, who has a passion for delivering a world class living experience by focusing on residents.We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee. Stop by to take a tour or give us a call to schedule a reservation for a walk around. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.