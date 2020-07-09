All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Oasis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Oasis
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:20 PM

Oasis

2755 E Ledbetter Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2755 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
The Loop at 2755 - Renovated - (All Bills Paid) - Property Id: 278922

• All Bills Paid
• Pet Friendly
• Air Conditioning
• Ceiling Fans
• Upgraded Countertops In Select Units
• Hardwood Inspired Vinyl Flooring
• Black Electric Appliances
• Spacious Closets
• Brush Nickel-Finish Hardware
• Community Programs
• Gated Community
• Onsite Laundry Facilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278922
Property Id 278922

(RLNE5884174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oasis have any available units?
Oasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oasis have?
Some of Oasis's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
Oasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oasis pet-friendly?
Yes, Oasis is pet friendly.
Does Oasis offer parking?
No, Oasis does not offer parking.
Does Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oasis have a pool?
No, Oasis does not have a pool.
Does Oasis have accessible units?
No, Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does Oasis have units with dishwashers?
No, Oasis does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University