The Loop at 2755 - Renovated - (All Bills Paid) - Property Id: 278922
• All Bills Paid • Pet Friendly • Air Conditioning • Ceiling Fans • Upgraded Countertops In Select Units • Hardwood Inspired Vinyl Flooring • Black Electric Appliances • Spacious Closets • Brush Nickel-Finish Hardware • Community Programs • Gated Community • Onsite Laundry Facilities Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278922 Property Id 278922
(RLNE5884174)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Oasis have any available units?
Oasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oasis have?
Some of Oasis's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
Oasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oasis pet-friendly?
Yes, Oasis is pet friendly.
Does Oasis offer parking?
No, Oasis does not offer parking.
Does Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oasis have a pool?
No, Oasis does not have a pool.
Does Oasis have accessible units?
No, Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does Oasis have units with dishwashers?
No, Oasis does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)