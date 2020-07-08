All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:45 AM

Oakwood Creek

7920 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / $1,105-1,117 / 850 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1091

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood Creek have any available units?
Oakwood Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakwood Creek have?
Some of Oakwood Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood Creek is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood Creek offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood Creek offers parking.
Does Oakwood Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakwood Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood Creek have a pool?
Yes, Oakwood Creek has a pool.
Does Oakwood Creek have accessible units?
No, Oakwood Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Oakwood Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood Creek has units with dishwashers.

