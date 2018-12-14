All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Mill Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Mill Creek
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

Mill Creek

564 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

564 Josephine Street, Dallas, TX 75246

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently renovated and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom town home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite is up stairs and has a double sink vanity and double closets. Includes a Garage and fenced in backyard. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FJsYQN4Y7B&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Creek have any available units?
Mill Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Mill Creek have?
Some of Mill Creek's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Creek is pet friendly.
Does Mill Creek offer parking?
Yes, Mill Creek offers parking.
Does Mill Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mill Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Creek have a pool?
No, Mill Creek does not have a pool.
Does Mill Creek have accessible units?
No, Mill Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Mill Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Mill Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University