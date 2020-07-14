Essex House

Lease Length: 12, 18, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $55 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs on 2nd floor, 50lbs on first
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.