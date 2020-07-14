Essex House

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: your happy place is set among the charming vintage touches of a historic home



Need some space, and an escape from the urban pace? The Essex residence is your home away from it all—a duplex bungalow with all the style and charm leftover from the suburban 1930’s. Enjoy the setting, amenities and architectural features that are throwbacks to that quieter, slower lifestyle in the ‘30s.



What’s outdoors:



Gorgeously refreshed 1930’s curb appeal

A welcoming front terrace overlooking a peaceful natural setting

A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy



What’s indoors:



Soaring ceilings typical of historic properties

Stunning Oak hardwood floors throughout

Impressive fireplaces with 1930’s character

Open plan brand new kitchens with all the modern features

and so much more!



Property style profile: Subtle elegance + Intimate setting + Historic character



The Power Personality Spectrum: History Buff + Librarian + Nature Lover