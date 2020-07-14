All apartments in Dallas
917 Annex Avenue · (973) 846-2245
Location

917 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Essex House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: your happy place is set among the charming vintage touches of a historic home

Need some space, and an escape from the urban pace? The Essex residence is your home away from it all—a duplex bungalow with all the style and charm leftover from the suburban 1930’s. Enjoy the setting, amenities and architectural features that are throwbacks to that quieter, slower lifestyle in the ‘30s.

What’s outdoors:

Gorgeously refreshed 1930’s curb appeal
A welcoming front terrace overlooking a peaceful natural setting
A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings typical of historic properties
Stunning Oak hardwood floors throughout
Impressive fireplaces with 1930’s character
Open plan brand new kitchens with all the modern features
and so much more!

Property style profile: Subtle elegance + Intimate setting + Historic character

The Power Personality Spectrum: History Buff + Librarian + Nature Lover

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $55 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs on 2nd floor, 50lbs on first
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Essex House have any available units?
Essex House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Essex House have?
Some of Essex House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Essex House currently offering any rent specials?
Essex House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Essex House pet-friendly?
Yes, Essex House is pet friendly.
Does Essex House offer parking?
Yes, Essex House offers parking.
Does Essex House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Essex House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Essex House have a pool?
Yes, Essex House has a pool.
Does Essex House have accessible units?
No, Essex House does not have accessible units.
Does Essex House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Essex House has units with dishwashers.
