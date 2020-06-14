Apartment List
243 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
36 Units Available
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Valley Ranch
46 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
49 Units Available
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
695 sqft
Luxury apartments on lush grounds near John W. Carpenter Freeway. Eight floor plans available. Apartments feature granite counters, custom cabinets and modern kitchens. All residents have access to community coffee bar and swimming pool.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
748 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
40 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
922 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
37 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
39 Units Available
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
787 sqft
Upmarket apartments in Las Colinas. Swimming pool with spa, pet-friendly, air conditioning, 24-hour fitness center, laundry facilities. Close to Thomas Jefferson Park with Jogging Trail and Canal. Near shops and restaurants.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
83 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
714 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
33 Units Available
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
764 sqft
Welcome home to Cielo Azul Apartments in Irving, Texas, where we put emphasis on the things that are most important to you. With our convenient location, you are just minutes from the 161 and 183 freeways.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,314
781 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
782 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
700 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:17pm
$
Arts District
7 Units Available
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
671 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Broadmoor Hills
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
806 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadmoor Villas in Irving. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
44 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,314
783 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
15 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
747 sqft
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
637 sqft
When it's time to come home, you'll love returning to your new apartment at Estrada Oaks. Our lushly landscaped property surrounds elegant and well-maintained apartment buildings.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Song
33 Units Available
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
731 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
614 sqft
Club house with foosball, air hockey, coffee station. Multi-level resort-style pool with fountain. Unique floorplans include window seats and/or fireplaces. One mile to Highway 183.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.

June 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Irving rents declined significantly over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $999 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Irving, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Irving.
    • While Irving's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

