/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
82 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
25 Units Available
Enclave on Pioneer
4614 Pioneer Rd, Balch Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
755 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and studio apartments, this complex is located on Pioneer Rd. and offers a variety of amenities. Perks include wood floors, natural light, large closets, new kitchens, and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Balch Springs
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
613 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
11 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
698 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Towne Crossing
34 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
650 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
643 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
610 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Towne Crossing
13 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
680 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
4 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 8 at 04:42pm
4 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
729 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
700 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Results within 10 miles of Balch Springs
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
9 Units Available
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at Haskell Flats apartments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
754 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
702 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Casa View
18 Units Available
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
774 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
636 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
124 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
27 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
705 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX