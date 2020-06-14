/
1 bedroom apartments
226 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
698 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
23 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
772 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
56 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
926 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
6 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
770 sqft
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
310 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
115 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
318 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
189 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
742 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
272 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,316
766 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
791 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
64 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
770 sqft
Conveniently located in Farmer's Branch and close to 635 and the Tollway. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, granite countertops, European sinks and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
255 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,373
808 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
12 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
748 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
716 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
78 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
773 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
793 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
768 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
731 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
