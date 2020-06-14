Apartment List
/
TX
/
desoto
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM

74 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
702 sqft
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
$
14 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
6 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
10 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
654 sqft
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
44 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
758 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
3 Units Available
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
722 sqft
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
Redbird
20 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
Kimball
8 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Wolf Creek
25 Units Available
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
664 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
12 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Redbird
35 Units Available
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
635 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
$
Redbird
25 Units Available
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Highland Hills
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
780 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
Wolf Creek
14 Units Available
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
600 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.

June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report. DeSoto rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DeSoto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report. DeSoto rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DeSoto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DeSoto rents increased moderately over the past month

DeSoto rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DeSoto stand at $990 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,230 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. DeSoto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DeSoto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    DeSoto rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in DeSoto, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. DeSoto is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • DeSoto's median two-bedroom rent of $1,230 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in DeSoto.
    • While DeSoto's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in DeSoto than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in DeSoto.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeSoto 3 BedroomsDeSoto Accessible ApartmentsDeSoto Apartments under $1,000
    DeSoto Apartments with BalconyDeSoto Apartments with GarageDeSoto Apartments with GymDeSoto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeSoto Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeSoto Apartments with Parking
    DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Apartments with Washer-DryerDeSoto Cheap PlacesDeSoto Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeSoto Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
    Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
    The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
    Dallas Theological Seminary