/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
181 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Addison, TX
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
122 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
173 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
685 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
68 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
853 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
845 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
35 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
818 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
147 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
845 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
62 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
781 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:28pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
769 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
768 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
38 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
808 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:28pm
17 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:08pm
25 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
794 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prestonwood
13 Units Available
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
835 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Windsong
17717 Vail St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
594 sqft
Its proximity to President George Bush Turnpike makes this community convenient to everywhere in Dallas. Residents can relax in the pool or get a workout at the gym or tennis court. Units have beautiful fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Prestonwood
7 Units Available
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
674 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, disposal and custom cabinetry. Community offers poolside grills, package receiving, and swimming pool with sundeck and cabana. Located close to Addison Circle Park, Dallas Galleria Mall and Mr. Sushi.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
793 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
698 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
588 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Preston Hills
9 Units Available
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
697 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
768 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Similar Pages
Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAddison 3 BedroomsAddison Accessible ApartmentsAddison Apartments under $1,000Addison Apartments under $900
Addison Apartments with BalconyAddison Apartments with GarageAddison Apartments with GymAddison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAddison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAddison Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX