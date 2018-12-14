Bryan Heights

Amenities

Contemporary townhome for lease in the East Village, one of Dallas's most desirable gated communities, minutes from downtown, Uptown, White Rock Lake, Lower Greenville, and Deep Ellum. Corner unit featuring an open concept floor plan, high ceilings and oversized windows with an abundance of natural light. Living area on second floor opens up to the kitchen and half bath. The kitchen offers quartz counter tops and stainless-steel appliance package. The two bedrooms are on the third and fourth floors respectively and each has their own en suite bathroom, making this floor plan perfect for full privacy! Finish out of this home is modern and sophisticated. Home will come with refrigerator, washer, and dryer.