Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving trash valet car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments game room internet access new construction online portal

Design. Details. Distinction. Live life with distinction and indulge in the limitless luxuries and opportunities of Berkshire Auburn's urban-inspired one and two bedroom apartments. Support an active, urban lifestyle in the heart of North Dallas with easy access to the Dallas central business district, fashionable shopping and dining venues, and trails and parks. Close to everything but a world away, experience all the opportunities North Dallas has to offer, right at your doorstep.

Discover a haven of relaxed elegance living amongst designer-inspired amenities such as wood floors, upscaled finises and stainless steel appliances. With a vast selection of modern amenities, including a two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, executive business lounge and conference room, plus two resort-styled pools. Berkshire Auburn exudes sophistication down to the very last detail. Call today and experience Berkshire Auburn.